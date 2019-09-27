Billie Eilish, Metallica and Coldplay to play 10-hour charity show in 2020

Global Citizen Festival will try to tackle global poverty

The likes of Billie Eilish, Metallica and Coldplay are all set to perform at a day of global fundraising concerts across five continents next year.

The newly announced Global Citizen Festival will see performances from top talent across the globe in a bid to tackle worldwide poverty.

Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen, said: “Our goal, to put it simply, is to engage every single person on the planet in this mission to end global poverty. To do so, we must boldly and creatively reach global citizens where they are: in person, on television, on their phones and online.”

Having joined forces with global CEO advisory firm Teneo, Global Citizen is now launching a year-long campaign to help put an end to extreme poverty, climate change and reduce inequality by 2030 — part of a new initiative called Global Goals for Sustainable Development.

It will culminate on September 26, 2020 with performances across the globe from the likes of Alicia Keys, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Cyndi Lauper, Eddie Vedder, H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Lizzo, Metallica, Miley Cyrus, Muse, Ozuna, Ozzy Osbourne, Pharrell Williams, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Shawn Mendes, Usher, Deborra-Lee Furness, Hugh Jackman, Idris Elba and Jill Vedder.

The event takes place across 10 hours and five continents, with broadcasts coming from afar as Lagos, Nigeria and Latin America.

This comes after Eilish urged fans to “speak up” about the climate crisis.