Billie Eilish reveals her “all-time favourite” Paramore song

Bilile Eilish has revealed her favourite Paramore song online.

The musician responded to a fan via her Instagram Stories who asked her what her favourite Paramore track was.

Eilish posted a screenshot of one of the band’s songs playing on her Spotify with the volume bar pushed to the top.

“All-time favourite,” she captioned the song, which was ‘All I Wanted’ – the ‘Brand New Eyes’ album closer.

Eilish also posted a picture of her with Paramore’s Hayley Williams backstage following their recent performance together at Coachella.

Williams joined Eilish on stage at Coachella 2022 on April 23 to perform Paramore’s ‘Misery Business’ and Eilish’s own ‘Happier Than Ever’.

Eilish was headlining the second weekend of the California festival at the time, with last weekend’s first edition seeing her joined onstage by Damon Albarn for two-songs – Eilish’s track ‘Getting Older’ and his Gorillaz hit, ‘Feel Good Inc’.

After being introduced to the crowd by Eilish, Williams said: “This is my first Coachella. Woah! Thanks for sharing this with me – this is sick!”

They then went on to perform an acoustic version of ‘‘Misery Business’, a song Williams and Paramore retired from their live sets back in 2018 amid an ongoing debate over whether its message was “anti-feminist.”

Elsewhere on the second weekend of Coachella 2022, Harry Styles – who headlined Friday night (April 22) – was joined by Lizzo to cover One Direction and ‘I Will Survive’, while Billie Eilish presented Girl In Red with a Norwegian Grammy and Kendrick Lamar joined Baby Keem onstage.