Here’s Billie Eilish’s ‘No Time To Die’ in the style of Chris Cornell

Billie Eilish‘s Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’ has been given a unique twist, after a YouTube user covered it in the style of Chris Cornell‘s own Bond effort.

In the latest video from YouTube star Anthony Vincent, he delivers Eilish’s effort with all the verve of ‘You Know My Name’ – which Cornell famously recorded for 2006’s ‘Casino Royale’.

While providing his own take on Cornell’s distinctive vocals, Vincent proves that the late Soundgarden frontman would have provided an impressive take on the track as his rendition holds its own against Eilish’s.

Advertisement

“One of my favorite Bond songs is You Know My Name by Chris Cornell,” said Anthony. “I really like No Time To Die, and I was curious to see if it would work in the style of Chris. Here’s the result.”

This comes after the release of No Time To Die was itself delayed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The team behind the forthcoming James Bond instalment announced the delay yesterday (March 4), writing on Twitter: “MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020.”

The decision to postpone the film’s original April 2 release comes after the Bond fan blog MI6-HQ published an open letter calling on the companies to delay the launch and “put public health above marketing release schedules.”