Billie Eilish‘s Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’ has been given a metal makeover in a new cover – listen below.

The cover comes from IN VIRTUE, and reimagines Billie and brother Finneas’ ballad as a raging metal headbanger.

It’s not the first time that ‘No Time To Die’ has been reimagined in another genre. Last week, Billie’s song was covered in the style of the late Chris Cornell.

Reviewing ‘No Time To Die’ upon its release, NME said: “Taking the understated road means that ‘No Time To Die’ is unlikely to be remembered as a top tier Bond theme in years to come; you also can’t help but wonder how an alternate version – channelling all of the artist’s unmistakable Eilish-isms – may have sounded.

“But regarded at face value, this is a solid effort that taps into Daniel Craig’s stealthy, solitary Bond with precision.”

The release of No Time To Die is being delayed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, with its original April release date set back to November.

The team behind the forthcoming James Bond instalment announced the delay last week (March 4), writing on Twitter: “MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020.”

Billie Eilish and Finneas worked on ‘No Time To Die’ alongside Johnny Marr and Hans Zimmer, who will create the film’s score together.

Talking to NME at last month’s BRIT Awards, Marr spoke of the “thrill” of working with Eilish on the song.

“When I heard the song, I thought ‘this is fantastic’. It’s very brave, being very minimalist. It’s her sound, and then the trick was to Bond-ify it,” he explained.

“It was already a great song, but from a sound point of view, to Bond-ify it without doing the obvious. It’s really easy to be bombastic, so it was a case of less is more, and making it work with the film.” Watch the full interview above.