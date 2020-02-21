Billie Eilish’s ‘No Time To Die’ scores biggest opening week of all time for a Bond theme

Billie Eilish’s official James Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’ has gone straight in at Number One on this week’s Official Singles Chart and has landed the Bond franchise’s biggest ever opening week for one of its themes.

The news also means that the singer has scored her first UK Number One single.

The song, which was co-written and produced by Eilish and her brother Finneas, racked up 90,000 chart sales across the past seven days including 10.6 million streams.

According to the available Official Charts Company records, that also makes it the biggest opening week for a single so far this year. Additionally, it’s understood to be the biggest opening week for a Bond theme of all time.

It rounds off a successful February for Eilish, who performed the track for the first time at this week’s BRIT Awards where she won Best International Female. Earlier in the month (February 12) the singer also won Best Song In The World for ‘Bad Guy’ at the NME Awards 2020.

The result means Billie is now the youngest artist and the first female to take a Bond theme to the top of the Official Singles Chart. Watch Eilish debut her Bond theme at the BRIT Awards below.

‘No Time To Die’ is only the second Bond theme to top the Official Singles Chart in the franchise’s 57 years. The first was Sam Smith’s ‘Writing’s On The Wall’ in October 2015, which notched up almost 70,000 chart sales to debut at Number One.

Eilish’s first Number One single also saw the artist pass one billion audio streams across all her tracks in the UK. At 18 years old she’s one of the youngest artists to hit the streaming milestone, joining acts including Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber and Drake.

Official Charts chief executive Martin Talbot said: “What a fantastic achievement this is for Billie Eilish, to set new standards for a brand new Bond track and break through through the 1 billion barrier for audio streams in the UK.

“Both achievements coming in the week when she was one of the standout performers and victors at the 40th Brit Awards. She is a superstar who is clearly ‘Licensed To Win’.”

Earlier today (February 21), the singer also offered her thoughts on who she thinks should play James Bond after Daniel Craig.