Billie Eilish on her love of The Strokes’ ‘The New Abnormal’: “Julian Casablancas is just a genius”

Billie Eilish has spoken again of her love of The Strokes’ latest album ‘The New Abnormal’, saying that “every single song [on the record] is good”.

The singer previously praised the band’s LP, which was released back in April, when she revealed in May that her brother and musical collaborator Finneas had first introduced her to the record.

In a new interview with The New York Times for their ‘My Ten’ series, Eilish professed her love for ‘The New Abnormal’ again and explained how she regularly listened to the album last year while riding her bike.

“When I first found the album, I was going on a lot of bike rides,” she said. “I would play the whole album on my speaker backpack and ride around random neighbourhoods, and it was always sunny and breezy and pretty and green.

“Julian Casablancas is just a genius — every time I hear his lyrics I think, ‘I would never think to say that’. That’s what I love about them — they’re so unexpected, but also relatable. Every single song is good.”

Eilish also praised Frank Ocean in the interview, saying that his 2016 album ‘Blonde’ is her “go-to album to play any time at all, but especially when I need to relax”.

“When I had a plaster mould made of my head for a photo shoot for the cover of Garage magazine a few years ago, I played Frank Ocean the entire hour so I wouldn’t have a panic attack,” she recalled.

“I haven’t gotten to meet him, but I don’t expect him to ever even come near me. He can stay being God up in the clouds.”

Eilish named The Strokes’ ‘At The Door’ as one of her favourite songs of 2020 when asked to compile an end-of-year list by the Australian broadcaster triple j back in December.