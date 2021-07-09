Billie Eilish on her “much better” second album: “I feel so much more confident and happy”

Billie Eilish has opened up about her new album ‘Happier Than Ever‘, explaining that it’s a “much better” record than her debut thanks to greater creativity and personal contentment.

The pop star, who releases her second album on July 30, said in a new interview that therapy has aided her creative process, leading to the best music of her career so far.

She told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: “It’s much better [than ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?‘]. I mean listen, it’s a lot of work.

Advertisement

“Also, when you want to give your album a life, and a big one, and you want people to listen, you’ve got to do stuff to make that happen. You’ve got to do shoots and shoots and shoots. And all of the things. And it’s been a pretty punishing couple of weeks, I got to tell you. I have cried probably 30 times. Probably I’ve cried more in the last two weeks than I have in my whole life,” she said.

“But it’s okay, because life goes on and things pass. But the whole process overall has been much better. I feel so much more confident and happy in my life and my personal life, and my brain and my creatives. It’s just promo is tough. It’s tough, but it’s worth it though.”

Eilish added that seeing a therapist has helped her talk through buried feelings, which has helped better filter ideas for her new album.

“I love therapy. Everybody should go to therapy, absolutely. Yeah, it does. Dude, it cleanses it. I have therapy once a week too, and I am so happy to,” she told Lowe.

“I genuinely believe that everyone, every human on earth should go to therapy, whether you feel this or that about your life, if you’re happy or anything. Anyone should go, even if they think their life is just amazing and perfect, and nothing’s wrong. Every single person should go. And I think it helps my creative process, because it makes me not word vomit, and it makes me not have everything up here. It makes me talk through things, and then I think about them constantly.

Advertisement

“I talk through things in therapy that I don’t even think about in my life. And then over the week I’m like thinking about, ‘Wow, that thing we talked about in therapy, I should write about that. That’s really interesting.’ And it’s really helpful, it brings it out of you and it’s really necessary.”

Eilish’s interview comes after she released ‘NDA’ today (July 9), complete with a self-directed music video.

It’s the fifth song to be shared from ‘Happier Than Ever’, following ‘Your Power’ and ‘Lost Cause’, as well as ‘My Future’ and ‘Therefore I Am’, both of which were released in 2020.