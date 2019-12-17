Billie Eilish on receiving approval from Dave Grohl and Billie Joe Armstrong: “That shit is crazy”

Billie Eilish has spoken about how Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and Green Day‘s Billie Joe Armstrong have continued to be some of her biggest high-profile fans in 2019.

The singer, who rose to stratospheric fame with her debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ this year, has been championed by both rock icons, with Grohl previously likening Eilish’s relationship with her fans to that of Nirvana.

Speaking to NME for this week’s Big Read, Eilish explained: “I grew up on a lot of rock and shit like that, so it meant a lot to hear that kind of validation from somebody like [Grohl].

“It’s funny to meet people that I don’t know, but my parents are a huge fan of. That’s when you know shit is going crazy. I’m like, ‘Why?’”

In October, Eilish also sat down for an interview with Armstrong where the pair discussed the pressures of finding fame.

Eilish said: “There was a period where I was like, ‘Do I even enjoy music?’ It just felt like so much touring. And I don’t mean the shows.

“The shows are always my favourite part. But it was just travelling and being alone all the time, on a cold bus in Europe, horrible food, and when you come back, everyone’s kind of moved on from you. This last tour I went on was the first I’ve ever enjoyed.

“I feel like I have this amazing thing that now I actually see.”

Eilish will head back to the UK next year for a massive arena tour and European festival dates, including the newly announced Mad Cool Festival.