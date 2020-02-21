Billie Eilish on who she wants to be the next James Bond

Billie Eilish has tipped Michael B Jordan as her tip to be the next James Bond.

Eilish, who has recorded the titular theme for the latest Bond movie, No Time To Die, revealed her choice for the role during an appearance on Capital Breakfast.

If cast, it would make Jordan the first black man and American to portray 007 in the film franchise.

Advertisement

When asked who she thought should take over from Daniel Craig, Eilish said: “Honestly, Michael B Jordan would kill that shit … I think he would kill it.”

It comes ahead of Daniel Craig’s final outing as the iconic super-spy, which will debut in April.

Eilish gave the track its live debut at the 2020 Brit Awards, accompanied by brother Finneas, composer Hans Zimmer and guitar legend Johnny Marr.

Hailing Eilish’s talents, Marr said: “Billie’s just the best new, I don’t wanna say pop act, but it’s great when someone that cool is that popular, individual and a lot of people can relate to her. She’s a really good musician, and her family is a really musical family, very soulful. I know a great musician when I see one.”

Advertisement

He said of the track itself: “When I heard the song, I thought ‘this is fantastic’. It’s very brave, being very minimalist. It’s her sound, and then the trick was to Bond-ify it,” he explained.

“It was already a great song, but from a sound point of view, to Bond-ify it without doing the obvious. It’s really easy to be bombastic, so it was a case of less is more, and making it work with the film.”