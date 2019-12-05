Trending:

Billie Eilish opens up about her climate change fears: “I’ve had a million dreams about the world ending”

"We could stop it, but we’re not going to because everybody’s too lazy."

Elizabeth Aubrey
Bilie Eilish
Billie Eilish has spoken candidly about her fears surrounding climate change. Credit: Getty

Billie Eilish has opened up about her climate change fears in a revealing new interview.

Speaking to the LA Times, Eilish also spoke candidly about her frustrations at how people are not doing enough to stop climate change.

Eilish said: “It’s weird…It feels like we’re living in a movie that you’d watch where the world is like ending. We could stop it, but we’re not going to because everybody’s too lazy …We’re about to die if we don’t change.”

She continued: “I’ve had a million dreams about the world ending…It makes you realise how nothing we all are, and how little everyone’s lives matter because the world itself, if the world dies, we’re all gone. I want to have children and I want them to have children. That’s possibly not going to happen, and I hate it.”

Billie EIlish Finneas O'Connell Apple Music Awards
Billie Eilish with her brother, Finneas O’Connell Credit: John Shearer/Getty

At the American Music Awards last month, Eilish also showed her support for the environmental movement ‘Music Declares Emergency.’

Eilish performed ‘All The Good Girls Go To Hell’ as she made her debut appearance at the event, where she was nominated for six awards whilst wearing a ‘No Music On A Dead Planet’ t-shirt. 

Other artists who have pledged their support for the organisation so far include Foals, Savages and The 1975.

NME recently spoke to Savages’ Fay Milton about the organisation and what the music industry can do to combat climate change.

“There’s such a short period of time to make the changes we need to make, and to make people wake up and realise that there isn’t time for everyone to change everything they do,” she said.

“To use Greta Thunberg’s analogy, the house is on fire, and there isn’t time for whoever started the fire with their cigarette to quit smoking before saying the house is on fire – it’s on fire now, and we need to fix this. Let’s change our lifestyles, let’s fly less, let’s use less plastic – but ultimately what’s needed is a governmental response,” Milton said.

