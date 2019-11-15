"It's me talking about how sometimes everything you wanted...might not be exactly how you dreamed it because it is a dream"

Billie Eilish has opened up about her new single, ‘everything I wanted’, in a new interview.

Eilish released her new single earlier this week after teasing last week that she was releasing new music. In an Instagram story shared on November 6 she told her fans that a new Vanity Fair piece about her wouldn’t be out for a few weeks but as a “compromise” she’d be releasing a new song instead.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1, Eilish spoke about writing and recording her new song, her upcoming new tour, and how she enjoyed not having to work to a deadline with her latest. Elsewhere in the interview, Eilish opened up about being “star struck” when she met Naomi Campbell at a meet-and-greet event.

Talking about her new single, Eilish said: “It feels very satisfying. Very satisfying. And also the song has so many meanings. Every lyric in that song has a very specific meaning and specific instance that it was written about. I just want to sit down and write what every single line means just for myself, even if it’s never shared with anybody.

“But what satisfies me so much about this song is that it’s not me shitting on fame. It’s me talking about how sometimes everything you wanted…might not be exactly how you dreamed it because it is a dream.”

Eilish also opened about how she recorded a line underwater for the song: ” I mean, we couldn’t not do that. Are you kidding? With that fucking line, it was like, you can’t not. We were sitting there like, “My head was underwater,” and we were like, “Wait, wait. This is our chance.”

Speaking about her upcoming arena tour, Eilish said she was “very excited.” She continued: “It’s an arena tour, which is my first arena tour. Even though I’ve played arenas before, this is the first one that’s like a tour, a whole one, and it’s arenas.

“Little venues are maybe more fun to perform in because the energy is more there, but it’s a lot less depressing, I think, to be backstage in an arena, except that you never see the daylight. That can fuck you up a little bit. There are some days when you’re like, ‘I have not seen the daylight in, like, four days. This is too much.’ So you’ve got to find your balance, but I’m very excited.”

Eilish went on to explain how she was “star-struck” meeting Naomi Campbell at a meet-and-greet event. Eilish said: “She literally blew my mind…Somebody was like, ‘Naomi wants to meet you.'”

She continued: “She came over to me and she hugged me so tight, which I was so happy with. I don’t know why hugs really piss me off sometimes. People hug awful, and she hugged me very well, and she said that I was the only person that she cared about at that event and that she’d been wanting to meet me forever, and she was like, ‘I need to get a picture with you,’ and she made somebody take a picture of us with her phone. I was like, ‘You are fire! Look at you!’ She’s about to be 50, she looks 18, dude.”

Reviewing her latest single, NME wrote: “The idea of the pressures of fame and success being a thorn in the side of achieving your dreams as a pop star isn’t new, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t something very real that Eilish has had to reckon with recently. She addresses that notion – and how her life has been stuck on the 16x fast forward setting.

“…Later, she questions if she would put herself through all this if she had known what it would be like beforehand. An artist’s happiness and wellbeing are worth more than breaking records and creating Spotify smashes, but – as the beautiful ‘Everything I Wanted’ proves – pop culture in 2019 would certainly be far less exciting without Eilish around.”