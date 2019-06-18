Billie Eilish pays tribute to XXXTentacion on first anniversary of his death: “Hope you’re okay up there”

The pop star has previously defended her decision to mourn her friend

Billie Eilish has paid tribute to XXXTentacion one year after he was killed.

The rapper was shot dead as he was trying to leave a motorcycle dealership in Broward County, Florida on June 18, 2018. He was 20 years old.

Posting on her Instagram story, Eilish wrote: “Miss you. Hope you’re okay up there. Long live you.” Although none of the three posts identified XXXTentacion as the focus of her tribute, the pair were close friends and the pop star has spoken about his death in the past.

In an interview last year, Eilish said she didn’t feel like she “deserve[d] getting hate for loving someone that passed.” “I want to be able to mourn,” she added. “I don’t want to be shamed for it.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Four men – Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams, Robert Allen, and Trayvon Newsome – have been charged with the late rapper’s murder. In March, Boatwright claimed prosecutors in the case had not handed over testimonies given by the rapper’s mother or the mother of his child.

Williams was also reported to have spent $15,000 (£11,959) to hire the services of a forensic expert who will testify for him in court.

Meanwhile, a rising hip-hop MC and friend of XXXTentacion was reportedly shot in the head in Florida this weekend. C Glizzy, whose real name is Christian Moore, is expected to survive the incident.