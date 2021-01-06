Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers, Beastie Boys and more artists auctioning personalised coolers for live music crews

More than 30 artists including Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers and Beastie Boys have personalised Yeti coolers which will be auctioned to fundraise for live music crews affected by the pandemic.

The One For The Roadies auction is currently underway and closes at 4pm on January 12. Proceeds raised from the winning bids will be donated to Crew Nation, a global relief fund established by Live Nation for crew members who have lost income due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While some of the coolers solely feature an autograph, many of the participating artists have taken extra steps to customise theirs with elaborate drawings or personal messages. A number of the coolers also come with merch and vinyl releases. At the time of writing, Social Distortion‘s cooler currently has the highest bid with more than $5,000.

Advertisement

Other artists participating in the fundraiser include Wilco, Finneas, Fleet Foxes, Brittany Howard and My Morning Jacket.

“The global COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted people worldwide, and live music road crews are no exception. Many do not have ample health insurance and do not qualify for unemployment or government subsidies,” the auction website reads.

“Due to the length of this pandemic remaining unknown, road crews who dedicate their lives to supporting others, need support now more than ever.”

This is the second batch of customised Yeti coolers to be auctioned off, following an earlier round back in August. The National, Green Day, Leon Bridges and Margo Price, among others, participated in the initial round, which raised more than $135,000.

Advertisement

Donations for Crew Nation can also be made directly through the auction website, without bidding on a cooler.