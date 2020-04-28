The 24th annual Webby Awards – dubbed ‘Webbys From Home’ for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic – have announced this year’s award categories, with Billie Eilish, Post Malone, and Bon Iver among the nominees.

The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences announced the nominations today (April 28), which honour innovative internet content as well as. This year’s awards will also recognise individuals and organisations utilising the internet to respond to the global effects of COVID-19.

Claire Graves, executive director of the Webby Awards, said in a statement: “The internet is our glue right now. It’s the most powerful tool for us to support and uplift one another, and it is no surprise that this year’s nominees are the companies and people leading the charge.

“They’ve accelerated their ingenuity, using their platforms to respond to this crisis by innovating, connecting, informing, and helping people all over the world.”

🚨We're dubbing this year's awards #Webbys From Home. Our Nominees are out & People’s Voice is open! 🎉 We're also working with @votedotorg so you can check your voter registration. Cast your vote today. Register for tomorrow → https://t.co/Ga4VX9QvG6 pic.twitter.com/WDhlI3Wxxf — The Webby Awards (@TheWebbyAwards) April 28, 2020

While The Webby Award will be selected by the Academy, fans can vote for The Webby People’s Voice Award online themselves. Winners will be announced on May 19.

The awards are also working alongside Vote.org to host a digital registration rally in the US, allowing members of the Webby community to confirm their voter registration status. Watch a video of the nominees and see the full list below.

Best Web Personality/Host (Video)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – Desi Lydic Womansplains: Comedy Central – Viacom

Joe La Puma – Complex’s “Sneaker Shopping”: Complex Networks

Amazon Studios – Little Late Night: The Foundry @ Meredith

Dave on TikTok: The Washington Post

Does it Fart?: Yellow Bear Studios

Best Writing (Video)

The Lift: & Co. / NoA

#MoviePosterMovie “In The Time It Takes To Get There”: Black Dog Films

The Truth is Worth It: Droga5

AFTERSHOT: An App to Help Cowardly Politicians Talk About Gun Control: Kelly&Kelly

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) – Naughty Or: Wieden+Kennedy

Art & Experimental (Video)

Epoch: Artist

A$AP Rocky “The Kids Turned Out Fine”: Happy Place

Serious Klein – The Seed (Short Film): ICONOCLAST Germany GmbH

Brothers: MEMORY

Post Malone | Circles: Powster

Comedy Shortform (Video)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – Trump’s Best Words 2019: Comedy Central – Viacom

Billy On The Street with Chris Evans: Funny Or Die

Making It: Nick Offerman & Amy Poehler Pun-Off: NBC Entertainment Marketing & Digital

Icelandagram: The Mystery Hour

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’s “Historians Roast the President”: Warner Media

Fashion & Beauty (Video)

Meet Silvia Fendi, the woman who’s stepped into Karl Lagerfeld’s shoes: CNN Worldwide

Juno Birch Breaks Down Her Alien Queen Beauty Routine | Extreme Beauty | Vogue: Condé Nast Entertainment

Vogue – Simon: A Survivor’s Story: Good Company

How Japanese Denim Is Made: MR PORTER

Shady, Mica: Refinery29

Music Video (Video)

DAE – “Where We’re Going (Official Video): DAE

Cellophane: Object & Animal/FKA twigs

Bon Iver – Naeem: Park Pictures

Earth: RYOT/Lil Dicky

Agoria – Call of the Wild: Soldats Films

Variety (Video)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Stephen Has a Story: CBS Interactive

Behind the Scenes of Aladdin Crosswalk the Musical w/ Will Smith: CBS Interactive

Leonardo DiCaprio & Quentin Tarantino Break Down Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s Main Character: Condé Nast Entertainment

Best Interview Ever – Gaten Matarazzo: IMDb

If I Could Tell You Just One Thing: Sundog Pictures Ltd.

Viral (Video)

Best Ever Food Review Show

Billie Eilish Watches Fan Covers on YouTube | Glamour: Condé Nast Entertainment

Sleeping Beauty Proposal: Friends At Work

Motherly: I was going to fold the clothes but instead I held you: Motherly

La Noria (Short Film): NightWheel Pictures

Branded Entertainment, Comedy (Video)

CollegeHumor/Universal Pictures: “Sneaking Into Your Own R-Rated Movie”: CH Media

Now That’s A Cardiac: Kovert Creative

Adidas Originals “Donald Glover Presents”: Mamag Studios

Make It with Idris Elba : Squarespace

Lyft – Giving Strangers A Lyft in Miami ft. Will Smith: Tool

Best Overall Social Presence – Media/Entertainment (Social)

HBO: ENGINE

National Geographic Social Media: National Geographic

The New Yorker on Social Media: The New Yorker

Vogue: Vogue

Miracle Workers Social Campaign: Warner Media

Best Social Video Series (Social)

Under a Minute: ALL ARTS

60 Second Docs: Indigenous Media

Golden Globes Elevator Series: InStyle

NFL Draft Letters: NFL

Apple – @apple – Experiments: TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Best Influencer (Social)

#Transform Ur Dorm: 360i

#twoistoofew: Lyft

Women Worth Watching: mcgarrybowen

NASA Names ‘Rolling Stones Rock’ on Mars: NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Nike – PLAYlist: R/GA

Arts & Entertainment (Social Video)

Oscars First Call: Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

BMI’s Emoji That Track: Broadcast Music Inc.

A Holiday Reunion: Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Best Advice: Hoff Productions Inc

#NiceTweets with Tom Hanks

Celebrity/Fan (Social)

Comments By Celebs: Comments By Celebs

The Ellen DeGeneres Show: Ellen Digital Network

Jennifer Garner Instagram Account (specifically the Pretend Cooking Show

series): Jennifer Garner

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood: Variety

Experimental & Innovation (Social)

Let’s Get Consensual – Consent Drop: Heat

Lucky Bastards: Lucky Generals

Baby Blocker: McCann Manchester

Vogue Non issue – AR experience: Mccann Paris

Celine Dion: Album Scavenger Hunt across Instagram and Spotify: WMA / Weller Media Agency

Fashion & Beauty Social Content Series & Campaigns (Social)

Red, White, and You Do You: Billie

e.l.f. Cosmetics #eyeslipsface TikTok Campaign: e.l.f. Beauty

Adidas Originals Archive video series: Havas New York

eos “Make It Awesome”: Mekanism

Beauty Mark: Digitas

Best Host (Podcasts)

Under the Skin with Russell Brand: Luminary Media

The Catch And Kill Podcast with Ronan Farrow: Pineapple Street Studios

Mobituaries: Simon & Schuster

ZigZag Stable: Genius Productions

Second Life: Who What Wear

Best Mini-Series (Podcast)

The Dropout: ABC News

The Shrink Next Door

Dolly Parton’s America: OSM Audio

The Catch And Kill Podcast with Ronan Farrow: Pineapple Street Studios

Mob Queens: Stitcher

Best Writing (Podcasts)

Fool Me Twice: Auscast Network

Bear And A Banjo: Jingle Punks

The Dream: Little Everywhere

Fiasco: Luminary Media

The Only Podcast Left – Daybreak: Netflix

Television and Film (Podcasts)

Here To Make Friends: HuffPost

MASTERPIECE Studio: MASTERPIECE

Behind The Scenes Netflix: Netflix

Office Ladies: Stitcher

Vanity Fair’s Little Gold Men: Vanity Fair

Entertainment (Apps, Mobile & Voice)

The Star Wars App: Lucasfilm

Marvel Unlimited: Marvel Entertainment

NFL Mobile App: National Football League

Reelgood: Reelgood

Apollo’s Moon Shot AR: Smithsonian Channel

Health, Fitness, & Lifestyle: Voice (Apps, Mobile & Voice)

Red Cross Blood Donation Voice Skill: American Red Cross

Corti: Audio to augment medical professionals: Corti

Bedtime Explorers: Kinderling Kids Radio

Silent Whistle: Leo Burnett

Ten Percent Happier: Ten Percent Happier

News & Magazines (Apps, Mobile & Voice)

Consumer Reports: Consumer Reports

The Guardian app for iOS and Android: Guardian News & Media

National Geographic: National Geographic

The New Yorker Today App: The New Yorker

The Washington Post app for smart TVs: Apps & mobile sites general (News & magazines): The Washington Post

Public Service & Activism (Apps, Mobile & Voice)

Pre-Check: Colenso BBDO

Call Me Out: Commonwealth-Mccann

Global Citizen Mobile App: Global Citizen

Malaria Must Die Voice Petition: R/GA

.comdom: Wunderman Thompson Belgium

Best Influencer Endorsement (Advertising, Media, & PR)

Giving Songs: De La Cruz & Associates

It’s bubly!: Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Bring on Winter: Host/Havas

Wrangler On My Booty: Mother New York

OREO x Wiz Khalifa: The Martin Agency

Best Branded Editorial Experience (Advertising, Media & PR)

Miss VOGUE: Condé Nast Creative Studio Spain

GOOGLE YEAR IN SEARCH 2019: Google Brand Studio

Watchmen x The Atlantic: The Massacre of Black Wall Street: HBO

PUMA: Run My Way: MediaMonks

Allbirds | The View From Above: T Brand

Best Cause-Related Campaign (Advertising, Media & PR)

Walk Like a Woman: Cummins&Partners

Heart the Hate: Facebook

Project Understood: FCB

Covering Climate Now: TBWA\Chiat\Day

UNICEF Backpack Graveyard: UNICEF

Best User Interface (Websites)

BASIC® Culture Manual: BASIC®

Welcome to Bron Bron Land: ESPN

HAUS website: HAUS

Astro ID: Logitech

Safe Cities 2019: THE ECONOMIST GROUP