The 24th annual Webby Awards – dubbed ‘Webbys From Home’ for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic – have announced this year’s award categories, with Billie Eilish, Post Malone, and Bon Iver among the nominees.
The International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences announced the nominations today (April 28), which honour innovative internet content as well as. This year’s awards will also recognise individuals and organisations utilising the internet to respond to the global effects of COVID-19.
Claire Graves, executive director of the Webby Awards, said in a statement: “The internet is our glue right now. It’s the most powerful tool for us to support and uplift one another, and it is no surprise that this year’s nominees are the companies and people leading the charge.
“They’ve accelerated their ingenuity, using their platforms to respond to this crisis by innovating, connecting, informing, and helping people all over the world.”
🚨We're dubbing this year's awards #Webbys From Home. Our Nominees are out & People’s Voice is open! 🎉 We're also working with @votedotorg so you can check your voter registration.
Cast your vote today. Register for tomorrow → https://t.co/Ga4VX9QvG6 pic.twitter.com/WDhlI3Wxxf
— The Webby Awards (@TheWebbyAwards) April 28, 2020
While The Webby Award will be selected by the Academy, fans can vote for The Webby People’s Voice Award online themselves. Winners will be announced on May 19.
The awards are also working alongside Vote.org to host a digital registration rally in the US, allowing members of the Webby community to confirm their voter registration status. Watch a video of the nominees and see the full list below.
Best Web Personality/Host (Video)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – Desi Lydic Womansplains: Comedy Central – Viacom
Joe La Puma – Complex’s “Sneaker Shopping”: Complex Networks
Amazon Studios – Little Late Night: The Foundry @ Meredith
Dave on TikTok: The Washington Post
Does it Fart?: Yellow Bear Studios
Best Writing (Video)
The Lift: & Co. / NoA
#MoviePosterMovie “In The Time It Takes To Get There”: Black Dog Films
The Truth is Worth It: Droga5
AFTERSHOT: An App to Help Cowardly Politicians Talk About Gun Control: Kelly&Kelly
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) – Naughty Or: Wieden+Kennedy
Art & Experimental (Video)
Epoch: Artist
A$AP Rocky “The Kids Turned Out Fine”: Happy Place
Serious Klein – The Seed (Short Film): ICONOCLAST Germany GmbH
Brothers: MEMORY
Post Malone | Circles: Powster
Comedy Shortform (Video)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – Trump’s Best Words 2019: Comedy Central – Viacom
Billy On The Street with Chris Evans: Funny Or Die
Making It: Nick Offerman & Amy Poehler Pun-Off: NBC Entertainment Marketing & Digital
Icelandagram: The Mystery Hour
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’s “Historians Roast the President”: Warner Media
Fashion & Beauty (Video)
Meet Silvia Fendi, the woman who’s stepped into Karl Lagerfeld’s shoes: CNN Worldwide
Juno Birch Breaks Down Her Alien Queen Beauty Routine | Extreme Beauty | Vogue: Condé Nast Entertainment
Vogue – Simon: A Survivor’s Story: Good Company
How Japanese Denim Is Made: MR PORTER
Shady, Mica: Refinery29
Music Video (Video)
DAE – “Where We’re Going (Official Video): DAE
Cellophane: Object & Animal/FKA twigs
Bon Iver – Naeem: Park Pictures
Earth: RYOT/Lil Dicky
Agoria – Call of the Wild: Soldats Films
Variety (Video)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Stephen Has a Story: CBS Interactive
Behind the Scenes of Aladdin Crosswalk the Musical w/ Will Smith: CBS Interactive
Leonardo DiCaprio & Quentin Tarantino Break Down Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s Main Character: Condé Nast Entertainment
Best Interview Ever – Gaten Matarazzo: IMDb
If I Could Tell You Just One Thing: Sundog Pictures Ltd.
Viral (Video)
Best Ever Food Review Show
Billie Eilish Watches Fan Covers on YouTube | Glamour: Condé Nast Entertainment
Sleeping Beauty Proposal: Friends At Work
Motherly: I was going to fold the clothes but instead I held you: Motherly
La Noria (Short Film): NightWheel Pictures
Branded Entertainment, Comedy (Video)
CollegeHumor/Universal Pictures: “Sneaking Into Your Own R-Rated Movie”: CH Media
Now That’s A Cardiac: Kovert Creative
Adidas Originals “Donald Glover Presents”: Mamag Studios
Make It with Idris Elba : Squarespace
Lyft – Giving Strangers A Lyft in Miami ft. Will Smith: Tool
Best Overall Social Presence – Media/Entertainment (Social)
HBO: ENGINE
National Geographic Social Media: National Geographic
The New Yorker on Social Media: The New Yorker
Vogue: Vogue
Miracle Workers Social Campaign: Warner Media
Best Social Video Series (Social)
Under a Minute: ALL ARTS
60 Second Docs: Indigenous Media
Golden Globes Elevator Series: InStyle
NFL Draft Letters: NFL
Apple – @apple – Experiments: TBWA\Media Arts Lab
Best Influencer (Social)
#Transform Ur Dorm: 360i
#twoistoofew: Lyft
Women Worth Watching: mcgarrybowen
NASA Names ‘Rolling Stones Rock’ on Mars: NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory
Nike – PLAYlist: R/GA
Arts & Entertainment (Social Video)
Oscars First Call: Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
BMI’s Emoji That Track: Broadcast Music Inc.
A Holiday Reunion: Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Best Advice: Hoff Productions Inc
#NiceTweets with Tom Hanks
Celebrity/Fan (Social)
Comments By Celebs: Comments By Celebs
The Ellen DeGeneres Show: Ellen Digital Network
Jennifer Garner Instagram Account (specifically the Pretend Cooking Show
series): Jennifer Garner
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood: Variety
Experimental & Innovation (Social)
Let’s Get Consensual – Consent Drop: Heat
Lucky Bastards: Lucky Generals
Baby Blocker: McCann Manchester
Vogue Non issue – AR experience: Mccann Paris
Celine Dion: Album Scavenger Hunt across Instagram and Spotify: WMA / Weller Media Agency
Fashion & Beauty Social Content Series & Campaigns (Social)
Red, White, and You Do You: Billie
e.l.f. Cosmetics #eyeslipsface TikTok Campaign: e.l.f. Beauty
Adidas Originals Archive video series: Havas New York
eos “Make It Awesome”: Mekanism
Beauty Mark: Digitas
Best Host (Podcasts)
Under the Skin with Russell Brand: Luminary Media
The Catch And Kill Podcast with Ronan Farrow: Pineapple Street Studios
Mobituaries: Simon & Schuster
ZigZag Stable: Genius Productions
Second Life: Who What Wear
Best Mini-Series (Podcast)
The Dropout: ABC News
The Shrink Next Door
Dolly Parton’s America: OSM Audio
The Catch And Kill Podcast with Ronan Farrow: Pineapple Street Studios
Mob Queens: Stitcher
Best Writing (Podcasts)
Fool Me Twice: Auscast Network
Bear And A Banjo: Jingle Punks
The Dream: Little Everywhere
Fiasco: Luminary Media
The Only Podcast Left – Daybreak: Netflix
Television and Film (Podcasts)
Here To Make Friends: HuffPost
MASTERPIECE Studio: MASTERPIECE
Behind The Scenes Netflix: Netflix
Office Ladies: Stitcher
Vanity Fair’s Little Gold Men: Vanity Fair
Entertainment (Apps, Mobile & Voice)
The Star Wars App: Lucasfilm
Marvel Unlimited: Marvel Entertainment
NFL Mobile App: National Football League
Reelgood: Reelgood
Apollo’s Moon Shot AR: Smithsonian Channel
Health, Fitness, & Lifestyle: Voice (Apps, Mobile & Voice)
Red Cross Blood Donation Voice Skill: American Red Cross
Corti: Audio to augment medical professionals: Corti
Bedtime Explorers: Kinderling Kids Radio
Silent Whistle: Leo Burnett
Ten Percent Happier: Ten Percent Happier
News & Magazines (Apps, Mobile & Voice)
Consumer Reports: Consumer Reports
The Guardian app for iOS and Android: Guardian News & Media
National Geographic: National Geographic
The New Yorker Today App: The New Yorker
The Washington Post app for smart TVs: Apps & mobile sites general (News & magazines): The Washington Post
Public Service & Activism (Apps, Mobile & Voice)
Pre-Check: Colenso BBDO
Call Me Out: Commonwealth-Mccann
Global Citizen Mobile App: Global Citizen
Malaria Must Die Voice Petition: R/GA
.comdom: Wunderman Thompson Belgium
Best Influencer Endorsement (Advertising, Media, & PR)
Giving Songs: De La Cruz & Associates
It’s bubly!: Goodby Silverstein & Partners
Bring on Winter: Host/Havas
Wrangler On My Booty: Mother New York
OREO x Wiz Khalifa: The Martin Agency
Best Branded Editorial Experience (Advertising, Media & PR)
Miss VOGUE: Condé Nast Creative Studio Spain
GOOGLE YEAR IN SEARCH 2019: Google Brand Studio
Watchmen x The Atlantic: The Massacre of Black Wall Street: HBO
PUMA: Run My Way: MediaMonks
Allbirds | The View From Above: T Brand
Best Cause-Related Campaign (Advertising, Media & PR)
Walk Like a Woman: Cummins&Partners
Heart the Hate: Facebook
Project Understood: FCB
Covering Climate Now: TBWA\Chiat\Day
UNICEF Backpack Graveyard: UNICEF
Best User Interface (Websites)
BASIC® Culture Manual: BASIC®
Welcome to Bron Bron Land: ESPN
HAUS website: HAUS
Astro ID: Logitech
Safe Cities 2019: THE ECONOMIST GROUP