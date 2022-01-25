Billie Eilish postpones a number of US tour dates

Billie Eilish has announced that she’s had to postpone a couple of dates on the US leg of her upcoming ‘Happier Than Ever’ world tour.

The tour is set to kick off in New Orleans on February 3 and includes two nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden on February 18-19, and will wrap up with three nights at LA’s Forum on April 6, 8 and 9 before heading to the UK and Europe.

Tonight (January 25), Eilish’s team took to Twitter to inform fans that “due to local guidelines and an abundance of caution” her February 15 and 16 shows in Montreal and Toronto have been postponed.

“Details on rescheduled dates to be announced, and all tickets will be honoured for the new dates,” the tweet shared on Eilish’s official account added. “Thank you for understanding and please stay safe.”

It was also announced that Eilish has had to reschedule her show in Phoenix on April 3 due to a scheduling conflict, after this year’s Grammys were moved from late January to the date in question.

“Billie’s second show in Phoenix on Sunday, April 3rd has been rescheduled to Monday, April 4th due to the new date for the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards,” her team tweeted. “All tickets will remain valid for the new show date and we hope everyone can make it.”

The pop star will hit the UK and Ireland in June, taking in shows in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin. The dates include four shows at London’s O2 Arena. You can see the full list of dates here.

Earlier this month it was announced that Billie Eilish, Kanye West (officially billed as Ye, his legal name) and Harry Styles are set to headline this year’s Coachella.

This year’s iteration – the first since 2019 – is set to run across two weekends (April 15-17 and April 22-24) at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Other artists billed high for this year’s event are Flume, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, Joji, Jamie xx and Run the Jewels.