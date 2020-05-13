Billie Eilish postpones remaining ‘Where Do We Go?’ tour dates for 2020

Billie Eilish has postponed all of her scheduled live shows for this year due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The ‘Bad Guy’ pop star began her ‘Where Do We Go?’ world tour in Miami earlier this year, but was forced to pull out of the remaining dates in March as the current health crisis worsened.

Tonight (May 13), Eilish has confirmed that all of her 2020 live commitments have now been cancelled. She was due to return to the UK in July for a run of arena concerts.

“Out of an abundance of caution, all dates on Billie’s WHERE DO WE GO? WORLD TOUR have been postponed,” the statement read. “All dates are proactively being rescheduled.”

As soon as dates are finalized, Billie will share the updated schedule and all tickets will be honored accordingly. Thank you for understanding. Stay safe, and stay home. — billie eilish (@billieeilish) May 13, 2020

In a follow-up post, fans were told that the new schedule would be announced “as soon as dates are finalised”. All tickets purchased for the 2020 tour “will be honoured accordingly”.

“Thank you for understanding. Stay safe, and stay home,” the statement concluded – you can see the tweets above.

Eilish was due to touch down in the UK on July 21 for three shows at Manchester Arena, before taking in four nights at The O2 Arena, London. These concerts would have concluded the singer’s wider European tour, which was set to kick-off in Spain on July 9.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish has revealed that she’s been working on new music under lockdown with her brother and collaborator Finneas.

“We wrote a whole song in its entirety, an entire song, which is kind of rare for us to just write a whole song in one,” she explained. “I really love it. It was exactly what I needed to say when we wrote it. I can’t tell time anymore.”