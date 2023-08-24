Billie Eilish praised for flying economy class

Billie Eilish has been praised by her fans for choosing to fly economy class despite her being a famous singer.

A viral video posted on TikTok shows the moment in which a fan seated in economy class on a flight spotted the back of Eilish’s hat a few rows ahead of them on a Brussels Airlines flight.

The hat, which was adorned with blue stars, matched the same one the pop artist was sporting on a recent Instagram story she had uploaded onto her account that showed her sitting on a flight with overhead lockers in view.

“Pov: you’re in a plane with Billie (Still can’t believe wtf just happened),” read the caption of the TikTok video. Fans immediately swarmed the comment section both stunned and in awe that the star was not in business class.

One user commented: “For this long I thought billie was flying on a private jet [SIC]’ while another user shared: “I would just go to the bathroom in the front every 5 minutes to look at her.” The original video uploader responded to that comment by claiming he did try, but staff told him he could “only use the bathroom at the back.”

Another user shared: ” I actually love that she has the money for a private jet but doesn’t do,” while someone else commented: “Guys, she doesn’t fly that much on private jets bc she’s actually doing something for our environment lmao.”

Eilish has been focused on caring for the environment for years now. Next week (August 30), the singer is hosting a climate action event titled OVERHEATED in London.

According to a press release, “Climate activists, musicians along with other leading voices will be in attendance for a day which will be “filled with discussion, community building and resources to help tackle the climate crisis, roller skating and delicious plant-based food” from Neat Burger. Eilish will also be making an appearance.

The event will be hosted by BBC’s Abbie McCarthy and will feature panels with special guests such as Earthrise CEO Alice Eady, fashion entrepreneur Samata Pattinson, and climate activists Dominique Palmer and Tori Tsui along with others.

In other news, Eilish is set to headline this year’s Reading & Leeds festival. She is set to play the Main Stage East at Leeds tomorrow (August 25) and Reading on Sunday (August 27).

She also scored her second UK Number One single in a record-breaking week for female solo artists with her track, ‘What Was I Made For?’.

‘What Was I Made For?’, written for the Barbie soundtrack, became her second UK chart-topper after her 2020 James Bond single ‘No Time To Die’