Watch Billie Eilish get quizzed by Justin Bieber, Stormzy, Mel C and more

Billie Eilish has answered questions from the likes of Justin Bieber, Spice Girls‘ Mel C and Killing Eve star Jodie Comer – check out the video below.

The pop star was quizzed by 23 famous fans in a video for British Vogue as part of the publication’s recent cover interview, which came out shortly after Eilish announced her second album ‘Happier Than Ever’ (released July 30).

A vintage TV set displaying the title card ‘Billie Eilish in… Ask A Legend’ broadcasts video messages from celebrities, beginning with Missy Elliott. Up next is Bieber, who asks a “really, really serious question: would you rather have fresh socks or fresh sheets?”

In response, Eilish says: “Oh my god, I can’t have them both Justin? It really depends on the situation. I really don’t wanna sleep in dirty sheets, and I really don’t wanna put on dirty socks y’know?”

Later, actor Jodie Comer asks the star what her “go-to karaoke song” was. “I really love H.E.R. – I feel empowered when I sing H.E.R. songs,” she replies. “Or Chief Keef, to be honest.”

After hailing Eilish’s song-writing capabilities, Stormzy asks how she approaches penning tracks before Arlo Parks offers the question: “What comes to mind when I say the word ‘joy’?”

“Honestly, doing shows is really what brings me joy. Just being onstage in front of thousands of people is just unbelievable,” she responds.

Eilish, who used to think Spice Girls were a made-up group, is then quizzed by Mel C – aka Sporty Spice – on the “big moment” from her career so far.

“A moment that I feel changed me… there’s been so many of them,” she says, later citing her Grammy wins and Oscars performance as particular stand-outs.

Also appearing in the video are the likes of Dominic Fike, Orlando Bloom, Halle Berry, Tim Burton and more.

Billie Eilish second album ‘Happier Than Ever’ will contain 16 songs, including the singles ‘Your Power’, ‘Therefore I Am’ and ‘My Future’ as well as ‘Everybody Dies’, ‘I Didn’t Change My Number’, ‘Lost Cause’ and ‘NDA’.

According to a press release, the upcoming collection was written by Eilish alongside her brother and collaborator Finneas – who also produced the LP in Los Angeles. It adds that the project does not feature contributions from any outside songwriters or producers.