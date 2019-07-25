Billie Eilish’s Reading & Leeds 2019 sets have just been upgraded

The rising artist is set to play at Reading on the Saturday of the festival, before hitting Leeds the day after

Billie Eilish has had her Reading & Leeds sets moved to the Main Stage ahead of next month’s festivals.

Set to play Reading on the Saturday of the festival (August 24), Eilish and her live band will then head to Leeds the following day (August 25).

Initially slated to perform before Mura Masa on the BBC Radio 1 Stage, Eilish will now play her two slots on the Main Stage before Anderson .Paak. Stefflon Don has moved up the bill on the Radio 1 Stage to fill the space vacated by Eilish’s upgrade.

Festival Republic’s Managing Director, Melvin Benn, said of Eilish’s upgrade: “Following the meteoric rise of Billie Eilish since we first booked her on the line-up, we are thrilled to be moving her to the Main Stage to allow as many fans as possible to see what we are sure is going to be one of the highlights of the weekend.”

You can see the updated line-up poster for Reading & Leeds 2019 below.

Reading Festival is now completely sold out, while there are still a very limited amount of weekend and day tickets left for Leeds — you can find out more here.

Elsewhere on the line-up, Crystal Fighters have been confirmed as the headliners on the Festival Republic Stage in Leeds on Friday and Sunday in Reading, while DDG will be joining the line-up over on the BBC Radio 1xtra Stage.