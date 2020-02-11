Billie Eilish says her James Bond theme song is a ballad

Billie Eilish has teased that her theme for the forthcoming James Bond movie No Time To Die is likely to be a ballad.

Speaking earlier this week at the Oscars, Eilish confirmed that the song is “written” and “done” and once again described the honour as “crazy,” adding: “It’s a life goal, for sure.”

When quizzed on whether the track is likely to be “more of a ballad” or “a little faster”, the singer told Access Hollywood, in a clip you can watch below: “I guess it’s a ballad”.

The pop star was rumoured to be debuting the Bond theme tune at the ceremony, but instead soundtracked the In Memoriam segment of the show.

Joined by her brother Finneas O’Connell on piano, Eilish delivered a version of The Beatles’ ‘Yesterday’ while a screen behind her paid tribute to stars of the film industry like Agnes Varda, Doris Day, and Peter Mayhew, who have died since the last Oscars ceremony.

The segment began with a tribute to late basketball star Kobe Bryant, who won an Oscar for his 2018 short film Dear Basketball and recently died in a helicopter crash (January 26).

Last month, Eilish confirmed that she was recording the theme, making her the youngest artist in history to do so.

No Time To Die is out in the UK on April 3.

