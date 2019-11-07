Songs including 'Ocean Eyes', 'Bury a Friend' and 'Bad Guy' were performed

Billie Eilish has cut a live album straight to disc at Jack White’s Third Man Records in Nashville.

The secret session, in which the pop star and her brother Finneas played 11 songs to an invite-only crowd, was held last night (November 6) at the former White Stripes frontman’s recording studios.

According to The Tennessean, Eilish cut the live album direct-to-acetate disc. It includes performances of tracks from her debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ including ‘Ocean Eyes’, ‘Bury a Friend’, ‘I Love You’, and ‘Bad Guy’.

Third Man Records, Consequence of Sounds reports, said the live album will go on sale in December at the label’s Nashville and Detroit retail spots. No further details are available at present.

Eilish reportedly said at one point during the set: “Do you see that? They’re like making my voice onto a thing. Like right now! That’s crazy.” Meanwhile, White introduced her performance, describing the 17-year-old singer as “someone we really love, and we think is really innovative and inspiring.”

Earlier this week the pop star told fans that a new Vanity Fair piece about her wouldn’t be out for a few weeks, but as a “compromise” she’d be releasing a new song next week.

The news came shortly after Eilish announced (also on Instagram stories) that she’d be dropping new music and a video for ‘Xanny’ from her debut album.

Elsewhere, Eilish recently spoke about feeling “haunted” by pressure of recording her next album.