Billie Eilish announces release details of Third Man Records live album

Billie Eilish has announced release details of her recent live album album recorded at Third Man Records under the invitation of Jack White. Watch new footage of her creating the artwork below.

Back on Wednesday November 6, Eilish and her brother/collaborator Finneas played a secret, invite-only show at The White Stripes and Raconteurs man’s Nashville HQ – delivering an 11-song stripped-back acoustic set that included ‘Ocean Eyes’, ‘Bury a Friend’, ‘I Love You’, and ‘Bad Guy’.

Now, it’s been confirmed that he limited LP will only be available via Third Man Records retail locations in Nashville and Detroit on Friday (December 6). The record will be released as a green vinyl edition and a black and blue split-colour version, complete with splatter painting by Eilish herself below, which you can see being created below.

Advertisement

Before she took to the stage in the 250-capacity Blue Room back in November, White introduced Eilish “someone we really love, and we think is really innovative and inspiring”. As Rolling Stone reports, Eilish would later thank White and hail him for “inspiring a whole generation of people to do what they want.”

Recorded straight to acetate, the live album will be released in December.

Advertisement

Billie Eilish’s setlist was:

wish you were gay

all the good girls go to hell

ocean eyes

bad guy

idontwannabeyouanymore

bury a friend

come out and play

COPYCAT

i love you

bellyache

when the party’s over

While Eilish recently spoke out to say that she was “haunted” by the pressure of making her new album – the follow-up to the phenomenally successful ‘When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?’.

Eilish will return to the UK for a huge arena tour in summer 2020.