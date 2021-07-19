Billie Eilish reflects on Britney Spears’ “horrible” conservatorship

Billie Eilish has discussed Britney Spears‘ ongoing conservatorship battle, calling it “really, really horrible”.

Earlier this month, Britney told a Los Angeles court earlier this week that she wants her father, Jamie, to be removed as co-conservator and to “charge him for conservatorship abuse”. The singer was also allowed to appoint her own legal representation after working with a court-appointed lawyer up until recently.

Asked about the ongoing case by Vogue Australia, Eilish said she is shocked by Britney’s ongoing legal trouble, and is thankful she’s always had a supportive team by her side.

“It’s really, really horrible what a lot of young women have gone through – I mean, to this day,” Eilish said.