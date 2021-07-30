Billie Eilish releases new album ‘Happier Than Ever’, says making it was the ‘most satisfying and profound experience’

Billie Eilish has finally dropped her new album ‘Happier Than Ever’, and she’s given a statement on Instagram referring to its creation as the “most satisfying and profound experience” she’s ever had.

In a lengthy Instagram post sharing the album artwork, Eilish wrote “‘Happier Than Ever’ my sophomore album is finally out. i can’t even process it.

“this was the most fulfilling most satisfying and profound experience i’ve ever had with my music.”

She goes on to say that her and her brother Finneas were on “cloud 9 making this album” and that it scares her to think about putting it out because she loves every song “so so much”.

“i feel like crying,” she wrote, “i grew so much in the process of making this album and experienced so much self realization and self reflection. i wish i could go back and make this album all over again because it was some of the best nights in my life.”

She later thanked Finneas for his work on the album, who co-wrote every song with Eilish in addition to being the sole producer credited.

“i love you @finneas thank you for being you,” she wrote. “i couldn’t ask for a better brother and collaborator, you are my whole world and i couldn’t do any of this without you.”

‘Happier Than Ever’, out today (July 30), arrives just over two years since the release of Eilish’s hugely successful debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’

In a five-star review of the new album, NME‘s El Hunt wrote, “‘Happier Than Ever’ fully establishes Billie Eilish as one of her generation’s most significant pop artists – and, better still, does so without repeating a single trick from the debut that turned her life upside down.”

The release of the album was preceded by a long string of singles released throughout the past year, including ‘My Future’, ‘Therefore I Am’, ‘Your Power’, ‘Lost Cause’ and ‘NDA’.

Over the coming weekend (July 31), BBC will be airing a special titled Billie Eilish: Up Close, filmed in her hometown of Los Angeles. Eilish will also be taking on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge for the very first time.

In September, Disney+ will release Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, which will see Eilish perform ‘Happier Than Ever’ in full from the stage at the Hollywood Bowl.