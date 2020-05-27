Billie Eilish releases short film ‘NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY’

Billie Eilish has released a short film titled ‘NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY’ on social media today (May 27). Watch it below.

The film, which was made by Eilish herself, initially premiered on the first night of her ‘Where Do We Go?’ world tour in Miami earlier this year. The tour was then postponed following restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With brooding electronic music playing in the background, the film sees Eilish strip off to her bra before sinking into water, narrated by Eilish who provides a strong message against body shaming.

“The body I was born with – is it not what you wanted?” she asks.

“You have opinions about my opinions, about my music, about my clothes, about my body. Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it, some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me — but I feel you watching.

“Always, and nothing I do goes unseen, so while I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sigh of relief, if I lived by them, I’d never be able to move.”

She then goes on to ask, “Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach? My hips?”

As she sinks into the water, Eilish says, “We decide who they are. We decide what they’re worth. If I wear more; if I wear less, who decides what that makes me? What that means?

“Is my value based only on your perception? Or is your opinion of me not my responsibility?”

Earlier this month, Eilish announced that she would be postponing all remaining tour dates of the ‘Where Do We Go?’ world tour. She was due to make her return to the UK in July for a run of arena concerts.