Billie Eilish says she’s releasing new songs and a ‘Xanny’ music video

Billie Eilish has two new songs and a music video for ‘Xanny’ on the way.

The pop star confirmed the releases to her fans via her Instagram stories, though she stopped short of announcing a release date or window.

In the dimly lit video, Eilish speaks to the camera: “Yes, the ‘Xanny’ video is coming. Yes, I have two unreleased songs that are coming that you haven’t heard any of.” After a pause, she remarks, “Be patient, damn!”

Watch it here via an Eilish Twitter fan account, which saved the Instagram story:

Eilish has been writing new songs, her brother and songwriting partner Finneas revealed last month. “We’re deep into the creative process on new material for sure,” he told Zane Lowe. “She’s in a really good place.”

At the same time, Eilish has also expressed anxiety about her sophomore album, saying it “haunts” her.

“There was a period where I was like, ‘Do I even enjoy music?’” she said in a conversation with Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong. “It just felt like so much touring. And I don’t mean the shows. The shows are always my favourite part. But it was just traveling and being alone all the time, on a cold bus in Europe, horrible food, and when you come back, everyone’s kind of moved on from you.”

Eilish will embark on a sold-out North American tour in March 2020, and will tour South America before heading to the UK in the summer. She was also recently announced as one of the headliners of Mad Cool Festival 2020.