Billie Eilish responds to Lil Yachty lyrics about her body

Billie Eilish has responded to the lewd lyrics about her body that Lil Yachty raps on Drake‘s track ‘Another Late Night’.

The song – featured on Drake’s eighth studio album ‘For All The Dogs‘ – sees Lil Yachty rap “She had big tits like Billie Eilish but she couldn’t sing (Drip).” The line came under fire from Eilish’s fans, with many commenting on how crude and vile it was.

In a new interview with Variety, the ‘Ocean Eyes’ singer, who has been very vocal about her body image, addressed the line. “I think it’s fun! I’m flattered! Yachty is my friend. Drake is my friend. It’s a joke. I do have big tits. I love it,” she told the publication.

During the beginning of her career, Eilish became known for her eclectic style consisting of oversized androgynous clothing. She has previously admitted that her choice of style was to avoid having people comment on her body.

“I wasn’t trying to have people not sexualize me. But I didn’t want people to have access to my body, even visually. I wasn’t strong enough and secure enough to show it. If I had shown it at that time, I would have been completely devastated if people had said anything,” she said.

She continued: “I have big boobs. I’ve had big boobs since I was nine years old, and that’s just the way I am. That’s how I look.”

The singer referred to the time in 2019 in which a photo of her wearing a tank top led to a comment frenzy about her body. “You wear something that’s at all revealing, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, but you didn’t want people to sexualize you?’ You can suck my ass! I’m literally a being that is sexual sometimes. Fuck you!”

In other news, Eilish has scored six nominations at the 67th annual Grammy Awards.

The nominations include Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Song Written For Visual Media and Best Music Video.