Billie Eilish returns to the studio with brother Finneas

Billie Eilish is back in the studio with Finneas.

The pop star has returned to the US following the European leg of her ‘Happier Than Ever World Tour‘ and has shared a photo of herself in a recording studio with her producer/co-writer brother in view.

It follows an interview with Billboard earlier this year in which Eilish spoke about her hopes of releasing a new album in 2023.

She said: “I just want to keep enjoying the music that we make. And so that’s why I think I’m a little bit of a procrastinator when it comes to working, especially when we’re busy. In theory, I want to make a song and put out an album next year.”

.@BillieEilish is working on new music in the studio with @finneas! pic.twitter.com/V481VrOmIP — Billie Eilish Charts (@eilishchart) July 17, 2022

“But that means we have to make it, and it’s really hard to make music, for me. I don’t want to make something I don’t like, so I get freaked out, but I never want to stop creating the way that we create and making music that touches people. That’s it, you know? That’s the only longevity I give a shit about.”

Should new material surface, it may well be included on the follow-up to Eilish’s second album, ‘Happier Than Ever‘, which was released last July.

Meanwhile, in June Eilish became Glastonbury Festival’s youngest ever headliner.

She told NME in a recent Big Read cover story that she was initially unfazed about playing the legendary festival. The recently broadcast BBC documentary Glastonbury: 50 Years and Counting depicts her assessing the field – she’s befuddled at the lush greenery and semi-jokes: “It’s all empty, dude. There’s nothing there. This is what all the fuss is about?”

But, as NME writer Thomas Smith noted, “today she’d like to rectify her earlier apprehension: she categorically does get it now.”

“I felt so stupid and ignorant, because if I was someone who thought of Glastonbury as the biggest deal ever, and then someone was to headline it who had no idea about it, I’d be like, “Man, what the fuck’?,” she told NME in her London hotel a week before her headline set.

“I feel I owe it to everyone to put on a good show because of that. I’m so honoured to be a part of it.

“It’s heart-warming to see how much people care about it and think that this is going to be the best weekend of their lives,” she added.

NME went on to review her headline Glastonbury set, awarding it four stars.

“As ever, Billie’s greatest strength has been embracing the road less well trodden and bringing the weirdness into the mainstream, not watering it down for the general public,” wrote Smith.

“Tonight’s show felt like proof that the future is here, and Glastonbury’s future remains rock-solid for the next half-century if they continue to trust their guts and push things forward.”

In other news, Eilish has called on her fans to vote in the forthcoming US midterm elections.