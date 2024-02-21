Billie Eilish reveals her new album is finished

Billie Eilish has revealed that her forthcoming third album is mastered, signifying that it is complete.

The ‘Happier Than Ever’ singer took to her official Instagram account to share a photo slideshow of herself dressed in a black coat, skeleton T-shirt and black balaclava with silver stars on it. The caption of the post read: “My album is mastered.”

Mastering is the final stage of an album or song’s audio production. It includes putting the finishing touches on a track by enhancing the overall sound, creating consistency across the album, and preparing it for distribution.

Back in December, Eilish confirmed the album was “almost done,” and that fans will know more “at some point.”

Last year, the pop signer opened up about what had changed in the creative process while working on her third album.

“Everything is different about it,” she said of the music making process while appearing as a guest on Dua Lipa‘s At Your Service podcast. “I’ve been trying to compare recently, just because I’m getting used to doing it in a different way. And trying to be like, ‘It’s OK to do that. I’m OK. I’m still able to do that; I’m capable still.’”

She elaborated on exactly what’s changed, explaining: “The way that I exist in the room is different, my voice has completely changed since then…The voice-changing thing is a trip! It’s all kind of shocking.”

“I’ve gotten a little bit more like, ‘OK, it’s just change and I’m figuring that out.’ It’s hard to accept change, it’s hard to get over, ‘But I did it this way for so long, and it worked so well!’ Well, you can’t anymore.”

Eilish also said she appreciated the “fearlessness” of her younger self, adding: “When you’re a teenager and so much of your career is based around the fact that you’re young, and then you get older and people are used to you being young, it’s hard for you even.”

“But nobody told me that when you grow up you stop recognising your younger self.”

The forthcoming album will mark Eilish’s third studio LP, following 2021’s ‘Happier Than Ever‘. In a five-star review of the album, NME shared: “Though it’s unlikely that her place among their ranks was ever in doubt anyway, ‘Happier Than Ever’ fully establishes Billie Eilish as one of her generation’s most significant pop artists – and, better still, does so without repeating a single trick from the debut that turned her life upside down.”

Her second album earned her seven 2022 Grammy nomminations including Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

Eilish’s most recent release was the 2023 single ‘What Was I Made For?‘ which was written for the soundtrack to the film Barbie. The track earned her two Grammy Awards at this year’s ceremony for Song Of the Year and Best Song Written For Visual Media.

In other news, the pop singer recently shared what she discussed with Miley Cyrus backstage at the Grammys.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 66th Grammy ceremony on Sunday, February 4, Eilish opened up about what she’d been caught talking to the ‘Wrecking Ball’ star about.

“Not to blow up her spot, but she was asking me if I also feel that – when I get up on stage – I say the dumbest shit I could possibly say?,” Eilish began. “Absolutely, 100 per cent. She was like, ‘Why was I saying all that?’”

Billie said she told Cyrus: “Sorry, Miley, but I feel the same. I always get up there, and I just poop out of my mouth.”

Elsewhere, the 22-year-old has also been nominated for Best Original Song at the 2024 Oscars. She already won the award in 2021 for ‘No Time To Die’, the theme song for the 25th James Bond film of the same name.