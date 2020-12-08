Billie Eilish reveals her top songs of 2020: “The Strokes hit a nerve”

Billie Eilish has revealed some of her top songs of the year, giving a special shout out to The Strokes and their latest album ‘The New Abnormal‘.

Speaking to Australian broadcaster triple j in promotion of their annual public-voted countdown, The Hottest 100, Eilish shared a list of nine songs from the past year that she loved.

They include The Strokes’ ‘At The Door’, James Blake‘s ‘Are You Even Real?’ Phoebe Bridgers‘ ‘Savior Complex’, Jorja Smith‘s ‘By Any Means’ and Dominic Fike‘s ‘Chicken Tenders’.

Also on the list are Drake‘s ‘Time Flies’, ‘Drinks’ by Cyn, ‘Kata’ by Tekno and ‘To Let A Good Thing Die’ by Bruno Major.

Discussing ‘At The Door’, Eilish said that she wishes she could put their whole album as her first choice.

“It’s been my favourite album in many years,” she said.

“There is something about The Strokes, I don’t know what it is, man. I love ‘At The Door’, I love the melodies, I love the lyrics, I love everything about it. The Strokes hit a nerve.”

This isn’t the first time Eilish has shared her love for the band, also giving them a shoutout on her fourth annual ‘Time Capsule’ interview with Vanity Fair.

Eilish made history when she topped triple j’s Hottest 100 at the beginning of this year with ‘Bad Guy’, becoming the first solo female artist and the youngest artist ever to do so.

The singer recently cancelled her ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ world tour, telling fans, “we’ve tried as many different scenarios as possible for the tour but none are possible.”