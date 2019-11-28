Billie Eilish has revealed how ‘Everything I Wanted’ had an entirely different name in the early stages of its creation.

“It’s called ‘Everything I Wanted’, but we called it ‘Nightmare’ for a while,” Eilish said in a new promotional clip for Beats by Dre.

The video also features her brother and frequent collaborator Finneas, who proved to be a major influence on the track that was included on her debut album.

“Finneas came up with, ‘As long as I’m here, no one can hurt you.’ We decided to make it about our relationship and how we help each other and, like, deal with things together,” she explained.

“It just completely, like, paved the way for the rest of the song.”

Meanwhile, Eilish recently opened up about how she feels “haunted” by the pressure of recording her second album.

The ‘Bad Guy’ singer discussed recording the follow-up to ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ in a new interview with Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong for a special edition of Rolling Stone magazine.

“[My next album] haunts me,” said Eilish. “There was a period where I was like, ‘Do I even enjoy music?’ It just felt like so much touring. And I don’t mean the shows. The shows are always my favourite part.”

In a five star review of Eilish’s last album, NME wrote: “‘When We All Fall Asleep…’, then, ticks all the boxes for a memorable and game-changing debut album. It’s enjoyable and familiar, but retains Billie’s disruptive streak.”