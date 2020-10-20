Billie Eilish reveals more about her “fully immersive” live-streamed concert

Billie Eilish has revealed further details on her “fully immersive” upcoming virtual show, Where Do We Go? The Livestream.

The concert was announced earlier this month (October 7) and is set to be broadcast live this coming Saturday (October 24) at 11pm (BST).

Taking to social media today (October 20), Eilish shared two images shot during rehearsals for the performance, which she said will transport fans “inside my head in crazy XR environments”. See that post below.

Eilish will perform live from Los Angeles alongside Finneas and her touring drummer Andrew Marshall on a 60ft x 24ft stage surrounded by 100ft x 24ft 360 LED screens, providing 3D, real-time-content integration.

According to a press release, the use of state of the art XR technology will allow viewers “to step inside Billie’s world as she performs a fully live set, in what is to be a truly unprecedented live experience.”

500 ticketholders will be selected to virtually interact with Eilish throughout her performance, which will combine never-before-seen visuals with elements lifted from the pop star’s previous arena concerts.

Details of an online pre-show event have also been confirmed. Set to take place at 10pm (BST), this stream will feature an exclusive never-before-seen clip from Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, the forthcoming Apple documentary on the singer.

Eilish was forced to cancel her entire ‘Where Do We Go?’ tour dates for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. To coincide with this month’s live-stream, a new range of merchandise has been launched to raise funds for crew members affected by events and concert cancellations this year. You can find more information on the Crew Nation website.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish has confirmed that she plans to release a new song at some point next month following on from her latest single, ‘My Future’.