Billie Eilish reveals plans for eco-friendly world tour

Every venue will feature the 'Billie Eilish eco-village'

Billie Eilish has said she’s trying to make her upcoming world tour “as green as possible”.

The singer, who will head out on her ‘Where Do We Go’ arena tour next year, has teamed up with non-profit organisation Reverb.

She told Jimmy Fallon:”We’re actually bringing someone from Reverb, this company that basically specialises in the best and most healthy and green ways to do everything.

“So there’s no plastic straws allowed, the fans are going to bring their own water bottles, there’s going to be recycle cans everywhere, because it’s like, if something’s recyclable, it doesn’t matter unless there’s a recycle bin.”

Every venue on Eilish’s tour will also boast a ‘Billie Eilish Eco-Village’, an area where fans can learn about climate change and the importance of making a difference.

It comes after Eilish previously teamed up with Woody Harrelson to send a clear message about climate change.

“Our Earth is warming up and our oceans are rising,” Eilish says in the new video. “Extreme weather is wrecking millions of lives.”

Eilish also made her SNL debut on Saturday (September 28) – and she made it a performance to remember.

The first episode of the popular NBC comedy series’ 45th season saw Eilish perform her hit song ‘bad guy’ inside a small rotating set that made it appear as if she was walking on walls and dancing on the ceiling. ‘bad guy’ recently helped Eilish make history.

The song has put her in rarefied company, joining Alanis Morissette and Sinead O’Connor as the only female soloists to notch multiple No. 1 singles on Billboard‘s Alternative Songs list since its inception 31 years ago.