Billie Eilish, Rihanna and more urge fans to vote in US presidential election

Billie Eilish and Rihanna are among the latest artists to urge their fans to vote in the upcoming US presidential election.

To mark National Voter Registration Day yesterday (September 22), Eilish participated in a video for WhenWeAllVote, in which she called on her fans to “get registered now” and not “waste any more time”.

“This election will have a huge impact on us, and this year four million Americans will turn 18 before November. Your voice matters. Make sure you use it’,” she told her young followers.

Advertisement

“Long-term sustainable and systematic change happens when we demand it through activism, and when we make our voices heard in every election. Get registered now, right now.”

Don’t be the bad guy — join @billieeilish this #NationalVoterRegistrationDay and get registered to vote now: https://t.co/FZtPx93oQy (duh 😉) pic.twitter.com/m771FjFViZ — When We All Vote (@WhenWeAllVote) September 22, 2020

Rihanna, meanwhile, took to Instagram, where she wrote to her 87 million followers: “Check your voter registration status, register, and VOTE!!! Go to VOTE.ORG right now and get it done. If you can, work those polls too…let’s go!”

On Twitter, Camila Cabello said: “It’s national voter registration day in America! 42 days left until the most important election of our lives. Your voice matters so make sure it’s heard.”

Other figures to have expressed their support for National Voter Registration Day on social media include Charli XCX, Bastille, Lenny Kravitz and Oprah Winfrey. You can see those posts below.

To our friends in the U.S. – today’s your #NationalVoterRegistrationDay so it’s a great time to make sure you’re registered to vote and ready to go. It just takes a minute and we all know how important it is. https://t.co/dr8zonXDYT — BASTILLE (@bastilledan) September 22, 2020

Advertisement

to the angels from the USA 💕 today is the day to ensure u are registered to vote – vote for your life & the lives of your community. it’s super easy so make it ur priority today!

make sure u are registered 💕 https://t.co/rLhQjEtcRI#nationalvoterregistrationday — Charli (@charli_xcx) September 22, 2020

Today is #NationalVoterRegistrationDay. Register to vote or check your status at https://t.co/M7tiQ2fpOD. Your vote matters. #JustVote pic.twitter.com/ERl5JzRYBR — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) September 22, 2020

Over the years I’ve said it in as many ways as I know how: VOTE! What I know for sure, it’s the only way to have a voice in moving yourself and the country forward. #NationalVoterRegistrationDay @OWNYourVote pic.twitter.com/zxrizmBX2g — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) September 22, 2020

Last month, Billie Eilish performed live during the virtual Democratic National Convention event. Ahead of playing ‘My Future’, the singer pleaded with her fans to vote for Joe Biden in the election on November 3.

“Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about,” Eilish said. “We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality. And that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake.

“Someone who’s building a team that shares our values. It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden.”

Back in May, Taylor Swift accused Trump of “stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism” over his controversial tweet regarding those who were protesting the murder of George Floyd.

“We will vote you out in November,” she vowed.