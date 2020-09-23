News Music News

Billie Eilish, Rihanna and more urge fans to vote in US presidential election

"This election will have a huge impact on us"

By Tom Skinner
RIhanna and Billie Eilish. CREDIT: Getty Images

Billie Eilish and Rihanna are among the latest artists to urge their fans to vote in the upcoming US presidential election.

To mark National Voter Registration Day yesterday (September 22), Eilish participated in a video for WhenWeAllVote, in which she called on her fans to “get registered now” and not “waste any more time”.

“This election will have a huge impact on us, and this year four million Americans will turn 18 before November. Your voice matters. Make sure you use it’,” she told her young followers.

“Long-term sustainable and systematic change happens when we demand it through activism, and when we make our voices heard in every election. Get registered now, right now.”

Rihanna, meanwhile, took to Instagram, where she wrote to her 87 million followers: “Check your voter registration status, register, and VOTE!!! Go to VOTE.ORG right now and get it done. If you can, work those polls too…let’s go!”

On Twitter, Camila Cabello said: “It’s national voter registration day in America! 42 days left until the most important election of our lives. Your voice matters so make sure it’s heard.”

Other figures to have expressed their support for National Voter Registration Day on social media include Charli XCX, Bastille, Lenny Kravitz and Oprah Winfrey. You can see those posts below.

Last month, Billie Eilish performed live during the virtual Democratic National Convention event. Ahead of playing ‘My Future’, the singer pleaded with her fans to vote for Joe Biden in the election on November 3.

“Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about,” Eilish said. “We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality. And that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake.

“Someone who’s building a team that shares our values. It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden.”

Back in May, Taylor Swift accused Trump of “stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism” over his controversial tweet regarding those who were protesting the murder of George Floyd.

“We will vote you out in November,” she vowed.

