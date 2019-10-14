Billie Eilish had her ring stolen during a performance in Austin – and her reaction surprised many fans

"Somebody stole my fucking ring!"

Billie Eilish has had one of her rings stolen during a performance – and her reaction surprised many fans.

Whilst playing at the Austin City Limits Festival, Eilish went into the audience during several of her songs. According to fans in attendance at the gig, Eilish walked through the audience and shook hands with her fans.

After returning to the stage, Eilish noticed that one of her rings was missing. She said: “Somebody stole my fucking ring!” before adding, “I guess that’s my fault. Keep that shit. Take care of that shit.”

After her declaration, the audience started to chant “Give it back!” to the point where Eilish had to calm the situation.

She added: “The ring is gone for good. It’s okay don’t worry about it. Whoever has that shit though take care of it, okay.” You can see the moment and some of the reaction below:

Last week (October 8), Eilish shut down negative fans saying that she shouldn’t collaborate with BTS after the K-Pop sensations said earlier this year that they hoped to work with Eilish in the future.

Eilish was sitting down for an interview with NPR at Austin City Limits festival, when the question of a potential collaboration with the Korean boy band came up.

Asking the crowd whether she should collaborate with them or not, many negative responses followed to the point where Eilish was visibly taken aback by the response.

“Stop! Oh my God, that is so mean,” she says to the crowd. “I’ll listen to them. They’re very nice, they’ve said some very nice things about me.”