Billie Eilish has revealed that a Michael Bublé song was the primary influence behind her 2020 single ‘My Future’.

‘My Future’, Billie’s first piece of new music since her Bond theme song ‘No Time To Die’, came out in July and is one of only three songs she’s shared across 2020.

“The idea came subconsciously from a video that I found of myself from when I was, I think, 13 or 14,” Eilish told BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac of the genesis of the song. “My Snapchat was like, ‘Four years ago today…’, and it was this video of me, I think at 14, and I was listening to ‘Just Haven’t Met You Yet’ by Michael Bublé.

“And that song, when I was that age, I used to listen to it night and day just because it made me hopeful. I was also really depressed at the time and sad all the time, and that song made me excited for the future.

.@billieeilish told us the story behind My Future and my heart now officially hurts 🥺 pic.twitter.com/AwDgUMNDrl — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) December 15, 2020

She added: “I sent [the video] to my friend and she was like, ‘True, that is sad, but at the same time, I love this video of you because it almost looks like you’re talking about your future self, like, I just haven’t met you yet, and I’m excited to meet you.’

“And I was like, ‘That’s so cute.’ I didn’t even think about that until after I had written the chorus, but I knew that it was subconscious. I was totally thinking about that. It was so exactly what I was feeling and thinking and wanted to convey and wanted to say and wanted to be heard.”

Bublé himself has now responded to the story, tweeting: “Hey .@billieeilish I’m a huge fan. I just heard your story about Haven’t Met You Yet. Music is a great healer and writing really helped me during some tough times. Your music inspires me and I am so touched that mine has done the same for you.”

Quote tweeting Bublé’s response, Eilish’s brother and collaborator Finneas wrote: “BUBLÉ HAS SPOKEN.”

Reviewing ‘My Future’ upon its release this summer, NME wrote: With an artist as unpredictable and inventive as Eilish, it seems like a fool’s errand to try and forecast what she’ll do next – who had money on jazzy ballad dedicated to herself?

“Regardless of what the future holds, this is a perfect piece of much-needed positive pop to put at the centre of your self-care routine ASAP.”

Yesterday (December 16), a trailer was shared for Billie Eilish’s upcoming Apple TV+ documentary The World’s A Little Blurry, which is due out in February.

The forthcoming documentary, which has been teased by Eilish for nearly a year, is directed by R.J. Cutler and produced in collaboration with Eilish’s label, Interscope Records.

Michael Bublé, meanwhile, also recently shared his love for Deftones, showing off his band merch on Instagram while jamming to the band’s recent album ‘Ohms’.