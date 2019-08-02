Billie Eilish says fame has made her feel “unsafe” in her home

Singer also recently opened up about self-harming and depression

Billie Eilish has admitted that she doesn’t feel safe in her own home anymore.

The singer said that she recently had to hire a security guard to sleep in her living room after her address leaked online and three fans showed up at her home.

“It was really traumatising,” Eilish told Rolling Stone in a new interview. “I completely don’t feel safe in my house anymore, which sucks. I love my house.”

She added: “I’ve loved attention my whole life but I don’t think anyone knows what fame actually is. Because if I did want to be famous it wasn’t this kind.”

In the same interview, she also opened up on her past mental health struggles and suffering self-harm during her earlier teenage years.

The ‘Bad Guy’ pop star discussed sustaining a dance injury when she was 13 years old. The singer, who is now 17, said that she believes “that’s when the depression started”.

“It sent me down a hole,” she told the publication. “I went through a whole self-harming phase — we don’t have to go into it. But the gist of it was, I felt like I deserved to be in pain.

“It’s funny. When anyone else thinks about Billie Eilish at 14, they think of all the good things that happened. But all I can think of is how miserable I was. How completely distraught and confused. Thirteen to 16 was pretty rough.”

Eilish has been vocal on her mental health issues throughout her rise to fame. She recently revealed that her therapist is “the only person I can talk to”, while also delivering a powerful message via a new AdCouncil campaign.

