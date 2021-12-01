Billie Eilish calls making Oscar de la Renta go fur-free a career highlight

Billie Eilish has said that getting designer Oscar de la Renta to stop using fur is one of the highlights of her career so far.

The ‘Happier Than Ever’ pop star recently participated in the fifth edition of Vanity Fair‘s annual ‘Same Interview’ Q&A, which she began back in 2017.

At one point in the conversation, Eilish listed her achievements from the past couple of years – including releasing a second album, receiving two more Grammys and attending the No Time To Die premiere (I’ve never seen anything so crazy, I met the Royal family!”).

The singer went on to look back at her experience of being a host at the Met Gala 2021, which she said was “an unbelievable opportunity”.

Speaking of the “beautiful” Oscar de la Renta-made dress she wore to the event, Eilish recalled telling the fashion designer: “You have to stop using fur, because if you don’t, I’m not working with you.”

She continued: “That was also thanks to my mum for being with me on that one and fighting for it with me. So I got Oscar de la Renta to stop using fur completely, and that was a really really big thing for me, and I hope that more brands follow along with being environmentally conscious and try to help the world instead of making it worse.”

Ahead of the Meta Gaga, Eilish – who’s vegan and has long spoken out on animal rights – revealed that she agreed to wear the brand’s clothes if they would commit to going fur-free moving forwards.

“It was an honour to wear this dress knowing that going forward Oscar de la Renta will be completely fur-free!!!!” she wrote on social media, adding: “I’m honoured to have been a catalyst and to have been heard on this matter. I urge all designers to do the same.”

Eilish has previously expressed her “disgust” over people who wear mink fur, while also criticising the meat and dairy industries for “torturing animals”.

Earlier this year, Billie Eilish launched her own vegan Nike trainers. “It was such an incredible and surreal experience getting to create these, especially in a sustainable fashion,” she wrote.