Billie Eilish says Grammys win is “an exciting thing for kids who make music in their bedroom”

Billie Eilish has spoken about her recent Grammy wins in a new interview, saying that her success is “an exciting thing for kids who make music in their bedroom”.

The teenager became the first woman to win the “big four” awards at last month’s ceremony, picking up Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Best New Artist, as well as the Best Pop Vocal crown.

In a new interview with Vogue, Eilish reflected on her success on the night and how it has begun to signal a wider shift in the way things are done in the music industry, especially with regards to production.

“That shit was fucking crazy,” she said of her Grammy wins. “If anything it’s an exciting thing for the kids who make music in their bedroom. We’re making progress, I think, in that place — kids who don’t have enough money to use studios.”

She went on to discuss making her debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ with her brother Finneas in his bedroom, and how working in a ‘proper’ studio never came close.

“We don’t like studios,” she said. “I hate not seeing daylight. I hate that they smell weird. I hate recording booths. I hate being far away and singing alone in a room. In the beginning, all we would hear was, ‘Let’s put you in the studio with this person and that person.’

“So we did go into the studio and work with this producer or writer or artist or whatever, and it was fine, but nothing ever did what me and Finneas alone do.

“And I think it’s how we’ll keep doing it: He came over a week ago and he just set up his computer and we recorded something right here.”

Billie Eilish recently called out people who have begun impersonating her in the street, calling them “disrespectful”.

“Please stop doing this shit. It is not safe for you and it is mean to the people who don’t know any better you make me look bad (sic),” she wrote on social media.