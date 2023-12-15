Billie Eilish says her third album is “almost done”

Billie Eilish has revealed that her third studio album is “almost done”.

The pop star gave a new interview on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, where she told host Fallon about the backstory of making her latest track, ‘What Was I Made For’. The song was written for the Barbie soundtrack, and has gone on to be nominated for a Golden Globe.

Eilish revealed to Fallon that she and producer brother Finneas made the song after a long day of fruitless attempts to come up with new music.

Fallon then asked Eilish whether she was working on a new album. The singer previously teased in September that she had “a whole album of music”, promising “lots of music coming” for the future.

Now, Eilish has confirmed the record is “almost done”. “At some point you will know more,” she continued, “but I’m not going to say anything.” Take a look at the moment below:

The third album will be the follow-up to Eilish’s 2021 LP ‘Happier Than Ever’, which NME gave five stars: “Though it’s unlikely that her place among their ranks was ever in doubt anyway, ‘Happier Than Ever’ fully establishes Billie Eilish as one of her generation’s most significant pop artists – and, better still, does so without repeating a single trick from the debut that turned her life upside down.”

Eilish has spoken about how she believes ‘What Was I Made For’ contains one of her “best vocal performances“, saying she “had this exact vision for what I wanted it to sound like, and I got it there.” She described aiming for whispery, “heartbroken” vocals.

“I feel really proud,” she continued. “If I can be honest, I feel like it’s one of my best vocal performances I’ve ever given.”

Eilish is set to perform the track on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

