Billie Eilish says it was “pretty brutal” to look back on her life for new documentary

Billie Eilish has spoken about her forthcoming documentary, recalling that it was “pretty brutal” to look back on her life on tape.

Announced last September, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry is set to be released in cinemas and on Apple TV+ next February. R.J. Cutler produced the film in collaboration with Eilish’s label, Interscope Records.

“It’s really about my life, me, in such a way that I was not expecting, and was pretty brutal to relive,” the pop star said of the project in a new interview with Vanity Fair.

“I was going through hell in certain parts of my life, and I had no idea anyone was seeing it. The fact that they have footage of it and you can see my emotions…”

Eilish continued: “It’s like, I can’t help but think about the last episode of The Office when Erin was like, ‘How did you do it? How did you really get how we felt and what we were doing? How did you do it?’

“I used to watch that episode and be like, That would be amazing if somebody did that and you could rewatch those parts of your life from a different perspective. And I did it!”

Eilish went on to say that she has “always loved cameras”, and has “loved being on camera” her whole life. “I remember being 10 and being like, ‘Mom, can I watch home movies?’” she added.

Elsewhere in the piece, R.J. Cutler said that “those stories of teenage life are so interesting to me”.

“It’s such a fascinating time of life, where you were both child and adult; one foot in childhood, one foot in adulthood,” he explained. “And especially for somebody who’s going through what Billie was going through and who was such a remarkable talent.”

Billie Eilish’s long-awaited team-up with Rosalía, ‘Lo Vas A Olvidar’, came out last week.

Eilish is currently working on the follow-up to her debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, which arrived in March 2019. Last year, she shared the singles ‘My Future’ and ‘Therefore I Am’ as well as her James Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’.