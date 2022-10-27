Billie Eilish says it was “so surprising” people thought her music was “depressing”

Billie Eilish has said that it was “so surprising” to find out that people thought her music was “depressing”.

The singer is one of a number of artists – including Doja Cat, King Princess, Koffee, Mickey Guyton, Flying Lotus, Camilo and Tobe Nwigwe – who will explore their musical beginnings in a new Audible series called Origins.

Reflecting on her own musical origins, Eilish said in her episode (via Rolling Stone): “It was so weird to me when I was first coming up and, and the thing everybody said was, like, ‘Billie Eilish’s music is so depressing, and it’s so sad, and it’s too dark’. I was like, ‘What are you talking about? Have you listened to The Beatles and ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’ and ‘Yesterday’, and Lana Del Rey? Like, what the hell?’

“It was so surprising to me that people thought anything I was creating was dark. I mean, it’s real.”

All episodes of Origins are slated for release on November 17 on Audible, and will feature a mix of spoken accounts and performances.

In a statement, Doja Cat said of her episode: “I’ve always tried to bring my fans into my world. I am more interested in being myself than what others want me to be. I want people to get a real understanding of who I am, and I think Origins will help them do that.”

The series will follow Audible’s Words + Music series, which has featured artists like Sheryl Crow, John Legend and Alanis Morissette.

“Audible has been fortunate to work with some of the most beloved and iconic musicians of our time through our Words + Music series – one that focuses on the work of immensely talented artists and their incredible and varied impacts musically and personally, and has struck a chord with Audible listeners,” Audible’s Executive Vice President and Head of US Content Rachel Ghiazza said.

“As we continue to dive head first into our expanding music vertical, we are thrilled to introduce Origins, a transcendent audio experience. This series breaks down the barrier between artist and human, as we get up close and personal with these remarkable contemporary musicians and find the source of each of their creative drives.”

Billie Eilish recently announced two new ‘Happier Than Ever’ tour dates in her hometown.

Reviewing Eilish’s historic Glastonbury headline performance, NME wrote that the show “felt like proof that the future is here, and Glastonbury’s future remains rock-solid for the next half-century if they continue to trust their guts and push things forward”.