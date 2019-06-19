Billie Eilish says she doesn’t want to be labelled the new “face of pop”

"As grateful as I am for the appreciation and the love, honestly, I’ve become numb to it"

Billie Eilish has said she is “irked” by being labelled the new “face of pop”, while explaining that she wants to use her new-found platform to highlight important issues.

The ‘Bad Guy’ artist has enjoyed a huge rise in popularity in 2018, with her acclaimed debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ topping the charts in both the US and UK Albums Chart. Following its release, she bagged a high-profile slot at Coachella and is due to perform on Glastonbury’s Other Stage next weekend.

Reflecting on her rapid rise to becoming one of the world’s biggest acts, Eilish has now said that she’s not entirely comfortable with some of the praise she’s received.

“As grateful as I am for the appreciation and the love, honestly, I’ve become numb to it,” she told Vogue Australia. “I remember the first couple of times people called me the face of pop or pop’s new It girl or whatever the fuck… it kind of irked me.

“The weird thing about humans is we [think we] have to label everything, but we don’t.”

Explaining that she wishes to use her platform in a more positive way, Eilish said: “There are so many things I wish I could snap my fingers and make better. There is so much that needs help and [there are] people who pretend they care and don’t and [then] people who could do something, but don’t.”

She added: “I’m here and I can actually try. I suddenly have a platform and a spotlight that I can maybe, maybe, maybe make a difference to something.”

Eilish recently opened up on her own mental health issues, while last week saw her call out the meat and dairy industry for “torturing animals” for human consumption. Last month, the singer joined many other artists in condemning Alabama’s anti-abortion legislation.

Women should say, should do, and feel, and be exactly what they want,” said Eilish of the new law.”There should be nobody else telling them how to live their life, how to do shit. It just makes me so mad that if I start talking about it, I won’t stop. Men should not make women’s choices — that’s all I have to say.”