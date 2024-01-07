Billie Eilish says she finds it “hard to believe” her music helps people

Billie Eilish has revealed that she struggles to comprehend that her music helps people.

Eilish opened up about how she finds fans telling her that her music made a difference in their lives “hard to take in” during The Hollywood Reporter’s Songwriters Roundtable alongside Dua Lipa, Cynthia Erivo, Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste and Julia Michaels.

“I don’t really know how to like believe it, because I know what it’s like to be in that position and it’s so real, and to know that you’re helping somebody who’s in that is really hard to believe and astounding and special and almost you feel like undeserving,” Eilish explained [via MusicNews]. “Like I didn’t deserve to help you through that.

“But it’s so special and powerful,” Eilish continued. “I feel that way a lot and people say some stuff and I’m [shocked], you know?”

Eilish has been working on her third album and recently told told Associated Press while on the red carpet with her brother and collaborator Finneas that the creative part of making the follow-up to 2021’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ is “almost done” but it still might be a while before it’s released.

“It’s happening, we are almost finished by days with this album,” she said. “But it’s not coming out soon. We’re just done making it. It’ll be soon-ish.

“It’s [taken] longer than we’d like, as always. It takes time to get the record made and get the artwork done.”

Last month, Finneas told Mr Porter that the LP was currently “85 per cent done”, but admitted that the process had been “challenging” this time around.

The article noted some of Eilish’s recent interviews in which she has spoken about experiencing a period of writer’s block. Last month, the star recalled struggling to find inspiration to write new songs before she was approached to make the Barbie soundtrack single ‘What Was I Made For?’.

According to Mr Porter, Eilish’s third album “is at last coming together”. Finneas explained: “I don’t think Billie was particularly sure about how she actually felt about the things we were trying to write about.

“Making a thing that you feel really connected to – it can really evade you.”