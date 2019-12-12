Billie Eilish says she never thought she’d be seen as “cool or interesting”

Billie Eilish has said that she never thought she’d be considered “cool or interesting”.

Speaking as part of the Women In Music issue of Billboard, the singer discussed a time when she was “so anxious” about the future, and never thought she’d be looked up to as an idol.

“Right now, there are so many young females who are actually looked at as cool. I remember a year when I was so anxious about my future,” she said.

“I was worried that because I was a girl, people wouldn’t think I was cool or interesting. They would think I was just super basic and lame. And a lot of people do think that, which is whatever.”

Eilish added: “But the majority are giving me a really good reaction and validation for what I do. As a young female artist, you are looked at differently.

“I’m lucky enough to be in a generation that’s able to break every rule – and that’s crazy. When I think about artists who grew up in a time where you could only have one genre and one look, and couldn’t change that ever … that must have been torturous.

“Especially to people who wanted to change. It’s really cool that I get to do this in a time when it’s more freeing. To be honest, there isn’t really anything that’s off-limits.”

