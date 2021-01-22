Billie Eilish says her family helped write final lines of Rosalía collaboration

Billie Eilish is hot off the release with her long-awaited Rosalía collab ‘Lo Vas A Olvidar‘, and now she’s revealed she wrote the final line of the song with the help of her family.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Eilish revealed that she enlisted the help of not just her brother and primary co-writer Finneas O’Connell, but her mother, father and even her brother’s partner to pen the song’s final lyric: “You say it to me like it’s something I have any choice in / If I wasn’t important, then why would you waste all your poison?”

“So my Mom, my Dad, Finneas, me, Finneas’ girlfriend Claudia,” she said, “we all came down to the studio, and we listened, and me and Finneas were like, ‘Should we just write this line right now?'”

“So I was sitting in the room with my entire family,” she continued. “We both, all of us, including my dad and my mom, they were like, ‘What if it was like….’ We were all giving ideas. So technically they should have a writing credit, because we all wrote that line right at the end.”

‘Lo Vas A Olvidar’, which is written and performed predominantly in Spanish, is set to feature in a forthcoming episode of HBO’s Euphoria.

Eilish is currently hard at work on the follow-up to her debut album, ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, however her and Finneas have said that the record won’t be released while the coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing.

Rosalía is also working on her next album, the follow-up to 2018’s ‘El Mal Querer’, recently telling Vogue that the record is close to being complete.

“This is the moment, I think, where everything is flowing, I’m finishing the songs, and it feels different than the beginning of the year,” she said.

“Now I’m closing the cycle of these recordings, and I’m really happy with them.”