Billie Eilish says she’s achieved a “life goal” by singing the Bond theme

Billie Eilish has said that performing the theme song to the upcoming James Bond film is a “life goal”.

Last month, Eilish confirmed that she was recording the theme for upcoming Bond film, No Time To Die, making her the youngest artist in history to do so.

The ‘Ocean Eyes’ singer posted an image of the iconic spy franchise’s logo on Instagram, alongside the caption: “No Time To Die, guess what i’m doing.”

Describing the honour at the time, Eilish said: “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock”.

Speaking to ABC yesterday (February 9) at the Oscars, Eilish confirmed that the song is “written” and “done” and once again described the honour as “crazy.” Eilish added: “It’s a life goal, for sure.”

The pop star was rumoured to be debuting the Bond theme tune at last night’s Oscars, but instead soundtracked the In Memoriam segment of the show.

Joined by Finneas on piano, Eilish delivered a version of The Beatles’ ‘Yesterday’ while a screen behind her paid tribute to stars of the film industry like Agnes Varda, Doris Day, and Peter Mayhew, who have died since the last Oscars ceremony.

The segment began with a tribute to late basketball star Kobe Bryant, who won an Oscar for his 2018 short film Dear Basketball and died in a helicopter crash last month (January 26).

