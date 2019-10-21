Billie Eilish says she’s “disgusted” by people who wear mink fur

"Where yo heart at?"

Billie Eilish has spoken out of her “disgust” at people who wear mink fur in a series of now deleted Instagram posts.

According to BuzzFeed, Eilish made the comments in a series of Instagram stories after a video of a milk hiding in a tree stump went viral on Twitter.

In reference to the video, Eilish reportedly said: “Just so you know…this is a mink. You b******s getting mink lashes and mink slippers disgust me lol.” She added: “Where yo heart at?”

Earlier this year, Eilish, who is vegan, called out the meat and dairy industries for “torturing animals” in response to an Instagram post which allegedly showed workers at Fair Oaks Farm in Indiana kicking and pushing newborn calves onto the floor.

Eilish said: “I keep my mouth shut most of the time about this because I believe everyone should do eat and say whatever they want…And I don’t feel the need to shove what I believe in, in anyone’s face.”

She added: “if you can watch the videos that I just posted and not give a fuck that its YOU contributing by LITERALLY EATING the creatures that are being fully tortured just for your pleasure. I feel sorry for you.”

