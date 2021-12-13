Billie Eilish says that she recently had COVID: “It was bad”

Billie Eilish has revealed that she was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this year.

The singer told Howard Stern’s Sirius XM radio show that she came down with the virus despite being fully vaccinated.

“It was bad,” she said. “I mean, I didn’t die, and I wasn’t gonna die, but that does not take away from how miserable it was. I mean, it was terrible. I still have side effects. I was sick for, like, two months almost.

Eilish continued: “I want it to be clear that it is because of the vaccine that I’m fine. I think if I weren’t vaccinated, I would have died, because it was bad.

“When I say it was bad, I more just mean that it felt horrible. But really, in the scheme of COVID, it was not bad. You know what I mean? When you’re sick, you feel fucking horrible.”

She also spoke about her appearance on Saturday Night Live over the weekend and admitted she was anxious in the build up to the appearance.

“Saturday was, like, you know, one of the best days of my life, it was so much fun and so amazing and surreal and ridiculous,” the singer said before adding that the build up was “fucking nuts… I cried every single day of the week, no joke at all.”

Eilish was both the musical guest and host of the show which saw her perform two tracks from ‘Happier Than Ever’.

She also took part in a host of sketches. The singer directed a “hip hop nativity”, played a dancing nurse, and starred in a commercial for a chain hotel.

Meanwhile, Eilish is set to headline Glastonbury Festival 2022 – making her the youngest ever solo act to top the bill at the festival.

She will perform on the Friday night and is currently the only headliner announced for the festival.