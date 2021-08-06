Billie Eilish has scored her second UK Number One album with ‘Happier Than Ever’, the Official Charts Company has confirmed.

The US pop star has gone straight to the top of the charts with her new record, which was released last week (July 30) and was previously reported to be outselling the rest of the Top 10 combined in the midweek update.

Eilish was propelled to the top spot by a total of 39,000 chart sales, 61 per cent of which came from physical sales, while 33 per cent were streams. She is now the first international female artist to reach Number One on the Official UK Albums Chart with her first two albums since Lana Del Rey achieved the feat seven years ago with ‘Born To Die’ and ‘Ultraviolence’.

‘Happier Than Ever’ is also the third-fastest selling vinyl album by a female artist this millennium, selling 9,500 copies. She follows Del Rey’s ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ (16,700 copies) and Kylie Minogue’s ‘Disco’ (13,500 copies).

Reacting to her latest chart position, Eilish told OfficialCharts.com: “Thank you so, so much to my fans in the UK. It means so much to me that you guys love this album like I do. I miss you guys so much and can’t wait to come back to the UK soon!!”

The star’s debut album, ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, has also re-entered the Official UK Albums Top 40, moving up 11 places to Number 36.

The rest of this week’s Top Five sees last week’s Number One, Dave’s ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’, drop to Number Two, while Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ holds steady at Number Three. Anne-Marie’s ‘Therapy’ falls to Number Four, while Prince’s previously unreleased album ‘Welcome 2 America’ is a new entry at Number Five.

In a five-star review of Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’, NME said: “[This album] fully establishes Billie Eilish as one of her generation’s most significant pop artists – and, better still, does so without repeating a single trick from the debut that turned her life upside down.”